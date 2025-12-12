Shooting Involving U.S. Border Patrol Reported in Starr County, Texas

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting incident involving U.S. Border Patrol agents in Starr County, Texas, authorities confirmed.

According to preliminary information, Border Patrol agents were in the process of apprehending suspects when the situation escalated and gunfire was exchanged. The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, and officials have not yet released details regarding injuries or arrests.

Additional local and federal agencies have been called in to assist as the scene remains active. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The incident highlights the dangerous conditions Border Patrol agents face daily while operating on the front lines. Updates will be provided as more confirmed information becomes available.