Residents in Santa Cruz, Jamaica, are reporting severe flash flooding today as intense rain bands from Hurricane Melissa swept across inland communities. The Santa Cruz Jamaica flooding event quickly submerged roads, damaged property, and forced motorists to abandon vehicles, creating widespread disruption and urgent safety concerns.

WATCH: Santa Cruz Jamaica Flooding Sweeps Streets as Hurricane Melissa Impacts Region https://t.co/VHTgNtIM9z pic.twitter.com/G88GdaZ9St — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 28, 2025

Rising Waters Shock Mountain Communities

Local footage shows fast-moving floodwaters tearing through narrow streets in the mountainous town, catching residents off guard. Emergency officials warn that saturated hillsides increase the risk of landslides, road blockages, and further infrastructure damage.

Hurricane Melissa’s Outer Bands Fuel the Disaster

Although Hurricane Melissa’s center made landfall along the coast, its outer rain belts delivered sudden, high-volume downpours. Similar flash flooding in Jamaica has historically occurred during intense tropical systems, but residents say this episode arrived faster than expected.

Travel and Transportation Disrupted

Vehicles were filmed floating or stuck in rapidly moving currents. Authorities urge drivers to avoid flooded roads and stay indoors. Schools and businesses temporarily halted operations as water levels continued rising.

Emergency Response Underway

Regional disaster teams are monitoring river levels and preparing shelters. Weather forecasters warn that more rain may affect the area throughout the week, increasing the threat of further storm flooding and property damage.

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

Officials are advising caution, encouraging residents to follow updates on Jamaica storm damage, rainfall alerts, and evacuation notices. Communities near hillsides are especially vulnerable to runoff and soil erosion.