A Sacramento helicopter crash on Highway 50 Monday evening was caught on stunning video, showing a medical chopper erupting into flames as it collided with vehicles and shut down the busy freeway near Howe Avenue. Authorities confirm injuries, though the number and severity remain under investigation.

Fiery Sacramento Helicopter Crash Caught on Video

Dramatic footage from bystanders and traffic cameras shows the moment a medical helicopter plunged onto Highway 50 in Sacramento, striking multiple vehicles before bursting into flames. The crash happened around 7 p.m. near 59th Street and Howe Avenue, halting eastbound traffic and prompting an immediate emergency response.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that there are injuries, but the exact number remains unclear. Witnesses described the crash as “a fireball across the freeway,” with drivers scrambling to escape their vehicles.

Medical Helicopter and Victims Identified

Early reports indicate that the aircraft was a REACH Air Medical Services helicopter — part of a fleet used for emergency transport across California. The Sacramento Fire Department stated that at least three people were injured, some critically.

Paramedics rushed victims to nearby trauma centers while firefighters extinguished the flames and secured debris scattered across lanes. Investigators have yet to confirm whether any of the injured were crew members or motorists.

Highway 50 Traffic Closure and Delays

The crash forced a complete closure of eastbound Highway 50 at 59th Street, causing significant traffic delays across the region. Westbound lanes have also been affected due to emergency operations.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes, including Folsom Boulevard and J Street, while crews clear wreckage and conduct safety inspections.

FAA and NTSB Investigation Underway

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash. Preliminary details suggest the helicopter was in transit to a nearby hospital when it experienced unknown difficulties.

Officials are reviewing flight data, maintenance records, and witness video evidence to determine what led to the deadly descent.

What’s Next

Authorities continue to update the public as more information becomes available. Highway 50 is expected to remain closed for several hours as investigators work the scene.

Stay tuned for verified updates on the Sacramento helicopter crash, victims’ conditions, and the status of Highway 50 reopenings.