Authorities in Washington, D.C., are responding to reports of a shooting near the Farragut West Metro Station in Downtown D.C., just about a mile from the White House. Early information indicates multiple casualties, with fatalities reportedly including two members of the National Guard.

Reports of Shooting Near Farragut West Metro Station in D.C.; Multiple Casualties Including National Guard Members https://t.co/u8AncZ3mdZ pic.twitter.com/v4RPQpefIm — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 26, 2025

The incident unfolded in one of the city’s busiest areas, prompting a large law enforcement response. Metro stations in the vicinity have been placed under heightened security as police work to secure the scene and assess the number of victims.

Details remain limited, and the identities of those involved have not yet been released. Officials have not provided information on a possible suspect or motive.

Emergency crews are on-site, and the investigation is ongoing.