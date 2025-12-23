The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.7 billion after Monday night’s drawing produced no grand prize winner, lottery officials confirmed.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54, and the Powerball was 7. Because no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot will continue to grow ahead of the next drawing.

The massive prize now ranks among the largest Powerball jackpots in U.S. history, with ticket sales expected to spike nationwide as players chase the growing payout.