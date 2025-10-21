Photos: Meteorite Shatters Boeing 737 Windshield Mid-Flight, Injuring United Airlines Pilot

A United Airlines pilot was injured and forced to make an emergency landing after a meteorite struck the windshield of a Boeing 737 cruising at 36,000 feet, officials confirmed.

Photis: Meteorite Shatters Boeing 737 Windshield Mid-Flight, Injuring United Airlines Pilot

Photos from the scene show the pilot’s arms bleeding and bruised, with injuries consistent with glass cuts sustained during the incident.

The aircraft descended rapidly and landed safely at a nearby airport, where medical teams treated the pilot. No passengers were seriously injured. Authorities and aviation experts are now investigating the rare mid-air event, which could mark one of the few documented cases of a meteorite impact on a commercial airliner.