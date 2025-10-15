Pete Hegseth on Air Force C-32 as Jet Declares Emergency Over Atlantic

A U.S. Air Force C-32 carrying Secretary Pete Hegseth declared an in-flight emergency while flying over the Atlantic Ocean. The aircraft descended to 10,000 feet and turned back toward the United Kingdom, signaling a serious issue by squawking 7700, the international emergency code for situations like engine failure, fire, or a medical crisis.

Officials say the plane is preparing for a possible emergency landing in the UK. There are no confirmed reports of injuries, and the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense have not yet released an official statement. Updates are expected as the situation develops.