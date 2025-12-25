Palau to Take Up to 75 Migrants From U.S. Under New Agreement

Palau will accept up to 75 migrants from the United States after the Pacific Island nation signed a memorandum of understanding with Washington on the transfer of third-country nationals, officials said.

In exchange, the agreement provides for additional U.S. aid to Palau. Details on the timing of transfers and the nationalities of the migrants were not immediately released.

The deal reflects broader U.S. efforts to manage migration through international partnerships. The agreement remains subject to implementation arrangements.