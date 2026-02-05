Over 200 hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure at Milligan University campus

More than 200 individuals were hospitalized following carbon monoxide exposure at the Milligan University campus in Johnson City, Tennessee, according to Ballad Health.

As of early evening, patients were being treated across six Ballad Health hospitals, where medical teams conducted evaluations and provided care based on exposure levels. Officials said some patients required supplemental oxygen and extended monitoring, while others were placed under observation for several hours.

Ballad Health activated its Corporate Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the systemwide response. Emergency medical staff were also deployed to the campus to assist with triage and on-site care. Officials said all hospitals remain fully prepared as assessments continue.

Additional updates are expected as more information becomes available.