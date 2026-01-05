NYC Subway Fare Raised to $3, Contradicting Mayor’s Pledge

NYC subway fare increase officially took effect today, raising the cost of a single ride to $3 across the city’s transit system.

The fare hike directly contradicts Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s earlier pledge to make public transportation free for New Yorkers. City officials have not yet addressed the discrepancy between the fare increase and the mayor’s campaign commitment.

The change impacts millions of daily riders and comes amid ongoing debates over transit funding, affordability, and service reliability.