NYC Mayor Reacts to Reports of Maduro’s Capture

New York City mayor on Maduro capture reports drew sharp criticism after Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was briefed on the alleged U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and their planned detention in federal custody in New York City.

In a statement, Mamdani called a unilateral attack on a sovereign nation “an act of war” and a violation of federal and international law. He said the pursuit of regime change has direct consequences for New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans living in the city.

The mayor added that his administration is focused on public safety and will continue monitoring the situation and issuing guidance as needed. There has been no independent confirmation of the reported capture.