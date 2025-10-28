Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a shocking case after a man allegedly told 911 dispatchers that he killed his children and had four bodies in the trunk of his vehicle. The disturbing report has prompted a major North Carolina multiple-death investigation, drawing a heavy response from local and state agencies.

SBI Agents Respond to Grim Discovery

Crime scene agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) remain on site in Johnston County near the Wake County line. Officials with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney jointly requested support as investigators comb through evidence.

Remains Reportedly Found at the Scene

While authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased, remains were discovered following the emergency call. Forensics teams are working to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy, and how long the bodies may have been inside the vehicle.

Active and Ongoing Investigation

Sheriff Steve Bizzell described the unfolding situation as extremely serious. SBI agents from the Capital District are assisting, and no timeline has been provided for completion of on-scene work. Law enforcement officials emphasize that information will be released once verified, urging the public to avoid speculation regarding this North Carolina homicide investigation.

Community in Shock

Residents near the county line say they are stunned by the discovery, adding concerns about mental health crises and family-related violence. Community organizations are preparing to offer counseling and support once more details emerge.

Officials Ask for Patience

Authorities stress that this remains a sensitive case with limited details available. They advise anyone with relevant information to contact investigators immediately, as they continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews connected to the child homicide investigation in North Carolina.