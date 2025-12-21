Nine Killed in Shooting at KwaNoxolo Tavern in Bekkersdal, Gauteng

Bekkersdal tavern shooting has left nine people dead and at least ten others wounded after a shooting incident at the KwaNoxolo tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal, Gauteng, police confirmed.

Authorities said the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. Law enforcement officers secured the scene and launched an investigation into the attack.

No information has been released regarding suspects or a possible motive. The situation remains under investigation.