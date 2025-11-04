New Jersey bomb threats Election Day reports have forced multiple polling locations in Paterson to temporarily shut down, with police rushing to secure sites and protect voters. Video from the scene shows a significant law enforcement presence as authorities investigate.

New Jersey Bomb Threats Election Day: Polling Locations Shut Down in Paterson — Video Shows Police Response https://t.co/iwXy5DJ7Bm pic.twitter.com/zpP3cFwgla — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 4, 2025

Multiple Polling Sites Impacted in Paterson

Law enforcement officials confirmed that several polling places in Passaic County received threats, prompting emergency sweeps and voter evacuations.

Despite the scare, no explosives have been found so far, and polling operations resumed in some locations after clearance.

Rumors and Claims Circulating Online

Unverified claims spreading on social media allege that the threats were intentionally made to disrupt voting where federal election monitors were present.

⚠️ Authorities have not confirmed any political motive behind the threats.

Officials emphasized that voters should not be discouraged from casting their ballots, reminding residents that polling places remain open across New Jersey.

Election Security Reinforced

Police remain stationed at key voting centers to prevent further disruptions and ensure Election Day safety and integrity.

This is a developing story, and updates will be added as new information becomes available.