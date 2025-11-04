New Jersey Bomb Threats Election Day: Polling Locations Shut Down in Paterson — Video Shows Police Response
Police investigate multiple threats targeting polling places in Paterson amid heightened Election Day tensions
New Jersey bomb threats Election Day reports have forced multiple polling locations in Paterson to temporarily shut down, with police rushing to secure sites and protect voters. Video from the scene shows a significant law enforcement presence as authorities investigate.
Multiple Polling Sites Impacted in Paterson
Law enforcement officials confirmed that several polling places in Passaic County received threats, prompting emergency sweeps and voter evacuations.
Despite the scare, no explosives have been found so far, and polling operations resumed in some locations after clearance.
Rumors and Claims Circulating Online
Unverified claims spreading on social media allege that the threats were intentionally made to disrupt voting where federal election monitors were present.
⚠️ Authorities have not confirmed any political motive behind the threats.
Officials emphasized that voters should not be discouraged from casting their ballots, reminding residents that polling places remain open across New Jersey.
Election Security Reinforced
Police remain stationed at key voting centers to prevent further disruptions and ensure Election Day safety and integrity.
This is a developing story, and updates will be added as new information becomes available.