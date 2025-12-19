New Epstein File Photos Show Bill Clinton; Documents Also Reference Michael Jackson

Epstein files Bill Clinton Michael Jackson have drawn renewed attention following the release of newly surfaced materials that include photographs of former President Bill Clinton and references to Michael Jackson in unsealed court documents.

The photos show Clinton in social settings where Jeffrey Epstein is also present, according to reports. Separate documents reference an encounter involving Epstein and Michael Jackson, though no allegations or criminal wrongdoing are asserted against Jackson in the files.

Legal analysts note that individuals may be named or depicted in unsealed records without implication of misconduct. Neither Clinton nor Jackson has been charged in connection with the newly released materials.