News
Minnesota Vikings Team Plane Turns Back After Takeoff Due to Mechanical Issue
Minnesota Vikings team plane was forced to turn back shortly after takeoff from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport due to mechanical issues, officials said.
The team safely returned to the airport and will board a second plane, with arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport expected later Saturday night. No injuries were reported.
Team officials said travel plans were adjusted out of caution, and the situation was handled according to standard safety procedures.