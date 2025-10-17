Michigan State Police Respond to Small Plane Crash in Bath Township

Michigan State Police are responding to a reported plane crash in Bath Township, Clinton County, Michigan, on Thursday evening. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. and involved a small plane. First responders from Bath Township Fire, local police, and state troopers are on the scene.

At this time, it is unclear whether there are any injuries or fatalities. Authorities have established a perimeter around the crash site, and nearby roads may be closed.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.