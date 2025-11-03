Mass Shooting Reported in Los Angeles; At Least 4 People Shot

Los Angeles, CA — Police are responding to a mass shooting reported late Sunday in the area of Saticoy Street and Oso Avenue in Los Angeles.

According to early reports, at least four people have been shot. A large crowd has gathered at the scene as officers from the Los Angeles Police Department continue to secure the area.

No information has been released yet on the conditions of the victims or whether any suspects have been detained. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while the investigation remains active.

More details are expected as the situation develops.