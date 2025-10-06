Mass Shooting in Jamaica: 11 Shot, 5 Dead in Linstead Attack

Linstead Jamaica Mass Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, 11 Injured

A Linstead Jamaica mass shooting has left five people dead and at least 11 injured, including a child, after gunmen opened fire at a local establishment in St. Catherine on Sunday night.

Police say several armed men entered the venue and began shooting indiscriminately, sending patrons fleeing in panic as chaos engulfed the area.

Emergency responders and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) units flooded the scene, rushing the wounded to Spanish Town Hospital and nearby medical centers.

Police Launch Island-Wide Investigation

The JCF’s Major Investigation Division has taken over the probe into the Linstead shooting, which is believed to be connected to ongoing gang-related violence in the parish.

Authorities have cordoned off the crime scene, collected forensic evidence, and are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the attackers.

A senior police official confirmed that a massive manhunt is underway. “We will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice,” the officer said.

Community in Shock and Mourning

Residents described “terrifying scenes” as the gunfire erupted. “People were running everywhere… it was like a war zone,” said one eyewitness.

The Linstead community has been left shaken, with local leaders calling for greater police presence and tougher gun control measures to curb the surge in violence.

National Outcry Over Rising Gun Violence

The Linstead Jamaica mass shooting is the latest in a string of violent incidents that have rocked Jamaica in recent months, raising fresh concerns about public safety, illegal firearms, and organized crime.

Government officials are expected to issue statements in the coming days as investigations continue.