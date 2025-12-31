Mass Casualty Incident Reported After Shooting at Willowbrook Mall, New Jersey

A mass casualty incident has been reported following a shooting at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne Township, New Jersey, according to preliminary reports.

VIDEO UPDATE: Shooting Reported at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey https://t.co/wIKcv0A2Vx pic.twitter.com/j55h4ppFBo — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 31, 2025

Police and emergency responders are on the scene. The number of victims remains unknown, and authorities have not yet confirmed details regarding the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

NJ TRANSIT reported bus delays of up to 15 minutes to and from the mall due to the police activity. The public is urged to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

This is a developing story.