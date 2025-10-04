Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was arrested at an Indianapolis hospital after reportedly being stabbed during an incident on Saturday night. Authorities confirmed that Sanchez faces multiple charges, including battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication.

According to police reports, officers responded to a disturbance involving Sanchez and another individual. After the altercation, Sanchez was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. While receiving care, investigators determined that he had been involved in a series of offenses leading up to the stabbing.

Officials have not yet released full details surrounding the incident or identified the other individuals involved. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to review surveillance footage and witness statements.

Sanchez, best known for his years as an NFL quarterback with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and other teams, has not publicly commented on the incident.