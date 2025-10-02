Breaking: Manchester Synagogue Stabbing with Police Response

A Manchester synagogue stabbing took a violent turn as police shot the attackers outside a synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester. Video footage from the scene shows officers confronting the armed assailants while emergency services attend to victims.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a “serious incident” on Middleton Road, where the road remains closed between Wilton Road and Crumpsall Lane. Multiple people were stabbed, and at least one victim was reported outside the synagogue.

Video Shows Police Confront Attackers:

the video

Eyewitnesses recorded graphic footage of the scene, showing armed police confronting the attackers and securing the area. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspects or confirmed the number of victims inside the synagogue.

⚠️ Viewer discretion advised for the video due to graphic content.

Police and Mayor Statements

Mayor Andy Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester that the immediate danger is over. He praised the police for their rapid response and urged residents to stay clear of Middleton Road while investigations continue.

Community Reaction

The Manchester Jewish community expressed shock and concern following the attack. Local synagogues may increase security as a precaution. Authorities are urging calm while emergency services provide care to victims.

Investigation Underway

Police have yet to confirm the full number of injured victims or whether any arrests have been made. A full statement from Greater Manchester Police is expected later today, with updates on the ongoing investigation.