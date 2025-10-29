A 13-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shocking Manchester Piccadilly stabbing, carried out in front of horrified witnesses at the busy train station on Monday. The violence caused panic among commuters and travelers as emergency services rushed to the scene.

🔹 Police confirm arrests and ongoing investigation

Greater Manchester Police said four boys aged between 12 and 13 were arrested shortly after the stabbing. Detectives are now appealing for anyone who saw the attack to contact authorities immediately.

Officers reassured the public that they are working to determine the motive behind this knife attack, one that has raised renewed concern about youth violence and knife crime in Manchester.

🔹 Victim taken to hospital

The boy suffered stab injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. His condition has not been disclosed, but officials confirmed he is receiving medical care.

Authorities emphasized the seriousness of the incident, noting the brazen nature of the attack in one of the busiest transport stations in northern England.

🔹 Appeal for witnesses

Commuters who were at Manchester Piccadilly station during the stabbing and anyone with footage is urged to come forward to help identify exactly how the event unfolded.

Police say increased patrols will remain in the area to ensure public safety.