Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Lubin, Poland – No Injuries Reported

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Lubin, Poland on October 18, 2025, shaking southwestern Poland and surrounding areas. The epicenter was located just south of Polkowice in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, affecting nearby towns including Legnica and Wrocław.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of around 10 kilometers, which made the tremor widely felt across the region. Residents in Lubin reported noticeable shaking, but no injuries or major structural damage have been confirmed.

Authorities noted that while the area has extensive underground mining operations, this seismic event was classified as a natural earthquake rather than mining-related activity. Emergency services are monitoring the situation and advise locals to report any structural issues or damage to buildings and infrastructure.

This earthquake highlights the seismic activity in southwestern Poland, particularly in the Copper Basin region, where natural fault lines and mining activities intersect. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local authorities for any updates on aftershocks or potential risks.

Keywords for SEO: Lubin earthquake, Poland earthquake 2025, magnitude 4.2 earthquake, Lubin seismic activity, Lower Silesian Voivodeship earthquake, Poland natural disaster, Copper Basin earthquake.