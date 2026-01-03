Maduro in Custody Claim Circulates After Trump Shares Photo

Maduro in custody claims surfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump shared a photo on Saturday that he said shows Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima moments after his capture.

There has been no independent confirmation from Venezuelan authorities, the U.S. Department of Defense, or international bodies verifying the authenticity of the image or the claim.

Officials have not issued formal statements, and the situation remains unclear as developments are closely monitored.