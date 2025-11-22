LAFD Issues Shelter-in-Place for 20-Square-Mile Area Amid Hazardous Air Conditions Near Port of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued an urgent shelter-in-place order covering nearly 20 square miles surrounding the Port of Los Angeles due to “potentially hazardous air conditions” caused by the ongoing fire aboard the Panamanian-flagged bulk cargo vessel One Henry Hudson.

Residents within the affected zone are instructed to “Get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors. Turn off air conditioning/heating. Bring all people and pets to an inside room until further instructions.”

According to LAFD, the situation has now escalated into a HazMat Incident, with specialized units deployed to monitor air quality and assess chemical exposure risks.

Firefighters continue battling the blaze on the vessel, which has been burning since earlier today. Officials warn that smoke and airborne particles may pose health hazards, prompting the large-scale emergency directive.

Authorities are urging the public to follow instructions closely and await additional updates from LAFD and local emergency management.