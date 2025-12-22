News
Israel Warns US of Possible Iranian Strike Preparations
Israel warned the Trump administration over the weekend that a recent Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile exercise could be preparations for a potential strike on Israel, according to Axios.
Israeli officials reportedly raised concerns that the scale and nature of the missile activity went beyond routine drills. U.S. officials are said to be reviewing the intelligence as regional tensions remain high.
Neither Israel nor Iran has publicly commented on the report.