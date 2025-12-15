The Iowa National Guard has identified the two U.S. soldiers who were shot and killed while serving in Syria as Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar.

Iowa National Guard Identifies Two U.S. Soldiers Killed in Syria https://t.co/htrtTirG9r pic.twitter.com/KGkiqkbGWV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 15, 2025

Both soldiers were members of the Iowa National Guard and were on active duty at the time of the incident. Officials have not released further details as investigations continue.

Their deaths mark a profound loss for their families, fellow service members, and the state of Iowa. The Iowa National Guard expressed its condolences and asked the public to keep the soldiers’ loved ones and units in their thoughts during this difficult time.