Four Members of Liechtenstein Family Found Dead

Four members of a Liechtenstein family were found dead this week, police said, as authorities investigate an unusual case in the Alpine principality, according to Reuters.

The body of a 41-year-old man was first discovered on the banks of the Rhine River in Sevelen, Switzerland, near Vaduz, Liechtenstein’s capital. Police said he was a senior municipal employee in Triesen who had been suspended days earlier over accounting irregularities.

Police later found the bodies of three relatives — a 73-year-old man and two women aged 68 and 45 — inside an apartment in Vaduz. Authorities said the victims were the man’s parents and sister.

Autopsies are underway to determine the cause of death, and police said the investigation remains ongoing.