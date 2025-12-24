News
Explosion at Pennsylvania Nursing Home Traps Injured Inside
An explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home trapped injured people inside the facility, authorities said.
The blast occurred at Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Bristol Township, about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia, according to officials cited by the Press Democrat. Emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to reach those injured inside the building.
Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the explosion or the number of injuries. The situation remains under investigation.