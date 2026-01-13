News
Dilbert creator Scott Adams reportedly in hospice, TMZ says
Scott Adams, the creator of the long-running American comic strip Dilbert, is reportedly in hospice care, according to TMZ.
The report said Adams may have only days left to live, though no official statement has been released by family or representatives. Adams, 66, is best known for creating Dilbert, which became one of the most widely syndicated workplace comic strips in the United States.
No further details about his condition were immediately available.