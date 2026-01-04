Venezuelan Supreme Court Orders Delcy Rodríguez to Assume Presidency

Venezuelan Supreme Court interim presidency was announced after the country’s top court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume the presidency on a temporary basis.

The ruling states that Rodríguez will hold the role until President Nicolás Maduro is released, describing his detention as an illegal kidnapping by the Trump administration. These claims have not been independently verified by international bodies or U.S. authorities.

There has been no official response from the United States, and further clarification from Venezuelan institutions is awaited as the situation continues to develop.