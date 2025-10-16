Chinese Student Arrested in the U.S. for Allegedly Drugging and Raping Multiple Women

A Chinese national studying in the United States on a student visa has been arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities report that the suspect allegedly used drugs to incapacitate his victims before committing the assaults. Investigations are ongoing, and officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is currently in custody, and local prosecutors are reviewing the case with the possibility of facing multiple criminal charges. Immigration authorities are also involved due to the suspect’s student visa status.

The case has sparked public outrage, with calls for revoking the suspect’s visa and immediate deportation upon conviction.

This remains a developing story, and updates will be provided as more details become available.