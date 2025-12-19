News
Brown University Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Salem, New Hampshire
Brown University shooting suspect found dead: The individual suspected in the Brown University mass shooting and the MIT professor killing was found deceased inside a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, according to Fox News.
Sources told Fox News that authorities believe the death was self-inflicted. Officials have not released additional details and emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing.
Law enforcement agencies are expected to provide further updates during an official briefing.