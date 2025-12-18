Brown University mass shooting person of interest has been identified, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials say the individual appeared in grainy surveillance footage, and an active search is now underway. Police and the FBI previously released images and video showing the man walking through a nearby neighborhood several hours before the first 911 calls were made.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon inside a classroom at Brown University’s Barus & Holley engineering building during final exams. Two students were killed and nine others wounded, authorities confirmed. The suspect fled the scene following the attack.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible.

The victims were identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek American freshman. Brown President Christina H. Paxson described them as “brilliant and beloved” members of the campus community.