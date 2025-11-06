Breakingnews
Weapons Stockpile Linked to Hamas Found in Vienna — Austrian Intelligence
Austria’s intelligence agency has discovered a large weapons stockpile in Vienna allegedly linked to Hamas, according to officials. Authorities believe the weapons were intended for attacks on Israeli or Jewish targets across Europe, raising major counterterrorism concerns.
Investigators are now working with international security agencies to determine the extent of the network involved and whether additional threats exist in other countries.
No further details about suspects or arrests have been released.
This is a developing story.