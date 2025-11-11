Breakingnews
China developing new anti-aging drug that could extend human life to 150 years — reports
Chinese scientists are reportedly working on a revolutionary anti-aging drug that could extend the human lifespan to as much as 150 years, according to local media sources.
The drug is said to target the biological aging process at the cellular level, with early research claiming it could significantly slow aging and boost longevity. No official release timeline has been announced, and global experts are urging caution until further clinical results are shared.