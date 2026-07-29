Israel: Hezbollah accused of launching explosive drone at military vehicle near Ali Taher ridge

JERUSALEM — Israel has accused Hezbollah of launching an explosive-laden drone at an Israeli military engineering vehicle near the Ali Taher ridge, according to Channel 12.

The report said Israeli authorities are preparing a response following the alleged attack. No immediate information was released regarding casualties or damage.

Hezbollah has not immediately commented on the reported incident, and the claims have not been independently verified.

The reported attack comes amid ongoing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, where exchanges of fire and military operations have continued in recent months.