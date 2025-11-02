At least 2 killed and 1 missing after a van explosion outside a hotel in Joroinen, Finland

Authorities in Finland say at least two people were killed and one person remains missing after a van exploded outside a hotel in the town of Joroinen. Emergency services rushed to the scene as the blast caused significant damage and sparked fear among guests and residents in the area.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion, but no official information has been released regarding what may have triggered it. The location remains cordoned off as forensic teams examine the vehicle and surrounding area.

Local officials have urged the public to avoid the hotel district while the search for the missing individual continues and safety checks are carried out. More details are expected as authorities confirm identities and gather further evidence.