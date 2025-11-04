Anthony Williams train stabbing suspect updates have been released as British Transport Police confirm they are leading the full investigation into multiple linked incidents. Detectives say the probe now includes events on October 31 and November 1 across Cambridgeshire and London.

BTP Takes Over Investigation

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed they have primacy for the case after a major incident on a train at Huntingdon on Saturday, November 1. Officers revealed that Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with multiple offences relating to the attack onboard the service.

In an official statement, BTP said detectives are now connecting additional reports passed to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, including three separate incidents on October 31 and November 1.

Linked Incident at Pontoon Dock

Investigators also confirmed they are examining an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR in East London on November 1. While exact details have not yet been disclosed, police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full timeline of Williams’ alleged movements.

Active Enquiries Underway

BTP confirmed that specialist units are continuing to gather evidence and speak to witnesses. They added that updates will be issued as the case progresses through the criminal justice process.

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police via standard reporting channels.

This is a developing news story.