Oman suspends crude loading at Mina Al Fahal terminal after suspected drone attack explosion

Oman has temporarily suspended crude oil loading operations at its key Mina Al Fahal offshore terminal after an explosion occurred near its offshore mooring berths. According to reports, the blast is suspected to have been caused by a drone attack, prompting a halt in operations as authorities assess the situation and investigate the incident. No further details on damage or casualties have been confirmed at this stage.

The incident raises concerns over the security of critical energy infrastructure in the region, particularly maritime oil export facilities.

Oman |