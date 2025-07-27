An American Airlines flight AA3023 was safely evacuated today at Denver International Airport after the aircraft’s main wheels caught fire upon landing.

Video: American Airlines Flight AA3023 Evacuated After Main Wheel Fire in Denver https://t.co/GBfy0ATsKe pic.twitter.com/FLfcN0wzJg — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 26, 2025

Emergency crews responded quickly to the incident, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the evacuation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire as normal airport operations resume. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes availabl

