John Fuentes Identified as University of New Mexico Campus Shooter – Video

Police have identified John Fuentes, 18, as the suspect behind a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus that left one person dead and another injured. The incident occurred late Tuesday evening, sending shockwaves through the university community.

John Fuentes was apprehended shortly after the shooting

According to law enforcement officials, John Fuentes was apprehended shortly after the shooting, which took place near a student residence hall. Authorities confirmed that one victim died at the scene, while another was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Campus security has been heightened, and the university has issued a statement expressing condolences to the victims’ families while assuring students and staff of their safety.

“We are devastated by this tragedy,” a university spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with those affected.”

Classes are expected to resume under increased security measures as police continue their investigation.