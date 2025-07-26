Grenade Missing LA Explosion: 3 Killed in Sheriff Training Facility Blast

:

A tragic incident is under investigation after a grenade went missing during the LA explosion that killed three people at a Los Angeles County sheriff training facility. The deadly blast occurred during a routine exercise and has raised urgent concerns over explosive safety procedures.

Authorities say the explosion happened while deputies were participating in a training session involving explosive devices. Following the blast, an inventory check revealed that one grenade was unaccounted for — sparking fears it may have caused or contributed to the incident.

The grenade missing LA explosion has prompted a joint investigation by the LA County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Officials are examining whether the device was mishandled, improperly stored, or detonated accidentally.

“This is a heartbreaking loss,” said a department spokesperson. “Our priority now is to find out what happened and ensure this never happens again.”

The identities of the three victims have not yet been released. The blast is one of the most serious training accidents in recent memory and has led to a suspension of similar exercises statewide pending a full review.