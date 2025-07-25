The highly anticipated Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has officially been canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control,” according to a statement posted on the event’s official website.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place September 27–28 at Seaside Park, was set to be one of the city’s biggest music events of the year. The lineup included world-renowned acts such as The Killers, Weezer, Hozier, and Vampire Weekend.

Organizers have not released further details about the nature of the cancellation but have confirmed that all ticket holders will receive full refunds issued to their original method of payment.

The cancellation is a major blow to Bridgeport’s local entertainment scene, as the Soundside Music Festival typically draws thousands of music fans and contributes significantly to the local economy through tourism, hotel bookings, and small business activity.

Residents and fans alike have expressed disappointment on social media, but many remain hopeful the event will return in future years under better circumstances.