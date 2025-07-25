ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — July 25, 2025 An early morning shooting rocked the campus of the University of New Mexico, leaving one person dead and another injured at a dormitory complex. According to campus police and the Albuquerque Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

The incident took place inside a residential dorm near central campus, prompting an immediate lockdown and a full campus-wide search for the suspect, who remains at large. Law enforcement officers, including campus security and local police, were quickly dispatched to the scene and are actively investigating.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the suspect. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured individual was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment. Their condition has not been disclosed.

In response to the University of New Mexico shooting, students were urged to shelter in place while SWAT teams and canine units conducted door-to-door searches throughout the dormitory and surrounding areas. The lockdown has since been lifted, but security has been heightened across campus as a precaution.

University officials issued a statement expressing condolences to the families affected and confirmed that counseling services are available to students and staff dealing with the aftermath of the shooting. Classes for the day were canceled, and access to the dormitory complex remains restricted.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with potential witnesses in an effort to track down the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Albuquerque Police Department or campus security immediately.

This University of New Mexico shooting marks the latest in a troubling trend of violence on college campuses across the United States, raising renewed concerns about student safety and emergency preparedness.