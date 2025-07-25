Tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border continue to escalate as footage and reports confirm that the Royal Cambodian Army has deployed BM-21 “Grad” multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the ongoing conflict. One system was spotted launching rockets from a Cambodian village near the border, targeting positions inside Thailand.

Video: Royal Cambodian Army Fires BM-21 “Grad” Rockets from Border Village Toward Thailand https://t.co/T6Jjfg1InX pic.twitter.com/JGSl56wKsu — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 25, 2025

The attack marks a significant escalation in firepower amid the battle for strategic positions such as Hill 469 in the Chong Bok–Preah Vihear region. Thai military sources say the shelling came early Friday morning, prompting a rapid response from Thai artillery units.

This comes as Thai officials report continued Cambodian attempts to seize border high ground, with ongoing skirmishes in multiple sectors. The use of Soviet-era BM-21 rocket systems has raised alarm over the potential for broader regional destabilization.

Thai authorities have yet to report casualties or damage from this latest strike, but military observers warn the situation could deteriorate quickly if heavy weapons continue to be used near civilian areas.