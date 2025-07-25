Thai Army Reports Ongoing Border Clashes, 100 Cambodian Soldiers Killed in Phu Phee

The Thai army’s 2nd Army Region has released a statement summarizing ongoing clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, particularly in the Chong Bok–Preah Vihear area.

According to the statement, the Cambodian military has been attempting to seize strategic Hill 469, leading to continued fighting in the region. The Thai army claims that around 100 Cambodian soldiers were killed in the Phu Phee area during recent confrontations.

Tensions have escalated sharply in recent days, reviving long-standing disputes over the border territory.