🚨 UPDATE: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE SECURITY INCIDENT 🚨

Authorities at Luke Air Force Base near Glendale, Arizona, say the situation remains active and under investigation following reports of an active shooter on the installation.

🔄 LATEST STATUS:

• Lockdown remains in effect 🔒

• Personnel continue to shelter in place 🏢

• Law enforcement and emergency teams remain on scene 🚔

• Public urged to avoid the area, including Litchfield Park and Glendale 🚫

Officials have not released details on a suspect, injuries, or the cause of the incident at this time. Base leadership says additional information will be shared only when confirmed.

This remains a developing situation. Updates may change rapidly.