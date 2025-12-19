News
🚨 UPDATE: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE SECURITY INCIDENT 🚨
Authorities at Luke Air Force Base near Glendale, Arizona, say the situation remains active and under investigation following reports of an active shooter on the installation.
🔄 LATEST STATUS:
• Lockdown remains in effect 🔒
• Personnel continue to shelter in place 🏢
• Law enforcement and emergency teams remain on scene 🚔
• Public urged to avoid the area, including Litchfield Park and Glendale 🚫
Officials have not released details on a suspect, injuries, or the cause of the incident at this time. Base leadership says additional information will be shared only when confirmed.
This remains a developing situation. Updates may change rapidly.