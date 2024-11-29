News

A Chinese court sentenced veteran state media journalist Dong Yuyu to 7 years in prison

By moon

A Beijing court will decide Friday on Dong Yuyu, a 62-year-old journalist detained in 2022 after meeting a Japanese diplomat.

Dong, a former Guangming Daily editor, is accused of spying after decades of writing about reforms.

Prosecutors say his meetings with diplomats were espionage, though his family says they were routine.

His secret trial in July 2023 has drawn global criticism, with over 700 people signing a petition for his release.

Curator of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University, Ann Marie Lipinski:

“Dong Yuyu is a talented reporter and author whose work has long been respected by colleagues at home and abroad.

We stand with many in hoping for his release and return to his family.”

Source: Reuters

